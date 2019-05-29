Mile Oak name new under-23s manager

Sam McManoman has been appointed Mile Oak under-23s manager.

After a spell as Upper Beeding’s under-18 boss, he will be assisted by Jason Tighe.

McManoman replaces last season’s manager Warren Venour, who decided to step down and take a break from football.

And the newly appointed under-23s boss at Mile Oak is eager to develop the club’s best young talent.

McManoman said: “I am delighted to get the opportunity to join Mile Oak FC. I will be looking to develop the young lads to give them the best opportunity possible of breaking into the first team.

“My first year target is to be competitive in every game and build on from there.”

Mile Oak thanked departing under-23s manager Venour and coach Daron James for their professionalism and hard work, having progressed from the under-18s the previous year.

The club hope James will remain in a coaching capacity next season. Mile Oak under-23s will return for pre-season on Tuesday, June 11.

Oak are holding under-18s trial sessions on Tuesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 20 from 7pm to 8.30pm at Mile Oak Recreation Ground. More information is available on the club website.

