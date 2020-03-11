Mile Oak 'in a great position' after thumping win

Mile Oak manager Curtis Foster admitted his side are ‘in a great position’ after their 6-1 thumping of Billinghurst on Saturday.

The convincing victory now means Oak are sitting comfortably in fourth on 45 points in the Division 1, which would mean automatic promotion come the end of the season.

Joe Benn impressed yet again with his five-goal contribution, continuing his fine form and taking his tally for the season to 33.

Speaking after the game, Foster was delighted with his side’s performance but insists his team will not get carried away with the possibility of promotion.

He said: “It was a performance we knew we needed to put in. It’s important now to get points no matter how it’s done.

“As far as we are aware, it’s still top four going up, as told at the beginning of the season.

“We had a poor start to 2020 and have stabilised now, put points on the board and put ourselves in a great position.

“We have to continue taking each game as it comes and focusing on three points and three points only.”

Foster was pleased with the manner of victory on Saturday and expressed his delight for in-form striker Benn.

He added: “It’s always a bonus when you do it in that fashion and you have someone like Joe Benn on his current form.

“He’s been superb all season and the players around him have allowed him to hit his best goal scoring season to date.”

Oak are due to host Southwick on Wednesday night before having a Saturday off.