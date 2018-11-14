Mile Oak hit for six in Peter Bentley Challenge Cup

Mile Oak were beaten 6-0 by Chichester City in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

Mile Oak boss Anthony Whittington said: "It was a great effort and work rate from the lads but ultimately the opposition were just far too good!

"They have got to be one of the best sides I have seen at this level.

"We can take some positives from it and look to move on to some important upcoming league games."

Chichester City had the first attempt on goal from the edge of the box but it is deflected wide, Oak got a chance but Anderson was flagged off-side following a fantastic pass from Dine.

Chichester took the lead with a cross from the right which found Scott Jones , who tucked the chance away.

There was a great chance for Oak as Jack Stenning ran from the half way line and slid in Anderson, but he fired straight at the keeper.

Chi's Rob Hutchings curled in a shot from 30-yards out to make it 2-0 - and that's how it syaed until half-time.

Chichester City were fired up from the start of the second half but the unchallenged midfielder Hutchings got his second on the hour to make it 3-0.

Ethan Anders headed home to make it 4-0 before Sam Ndlovu and Josh Clack scored to finish off the scoring.