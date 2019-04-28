Mile Oak announce new first team manager

Mile Oak Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Curtis Foster as First Team Manager for the 2019/2020 season.

Foster takes over from Anthony Whittington, who stepped up to the plate for this current season following the departure of previous manager Ben Shoulders.

Anthony Whittington said: "The whole purpose of me returning was to try and stop a mass exodus and steady the club through some potentially stormy waters.”

“The club certainly has stabilised and been given a platform to progress next season.

“I hope that next season the squad sticks together because if it does, there is no doubt they can gain promotion.

“I would like to thank all the players that have been here this season from the first kick, they have shown great character and loyalty.

“For me next season the plan is to return to an advisory role and help out where and when needed.”

Chairman Phil Brotherton said: “I would like to thank Whitty and his team for having stepped in this season and re-established the club - after the difficulties experienced last summer. I am very pleased that Curtis has accepted the position and we – as a club - very much look forward to the 2019/2020 season.

Foster said: “First of all, I just wanted to place on record my immense gratitude towards Whitty, Karl [Assistant Manager] and Jim [Physio] for taking me on board. I was at a low point and they offered me a lifeline back in to the game.

“I’ve loved every minute of working with them and I am so excited to take over next season. I’ve not yet had a chance to build my own squad and environment, so I’m really looking forward to doing so.

“With the support I know I’ll receive away from the pitch; I’m hoping it will be an exciting time ahead for the club and I look forward to it.

“Pre-season planning is underway and for now the focus will be on resting and retaining current players.”