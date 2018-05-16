Managerial changes at Mile Oak and Southwick

It’s been a busy few weeks at both Southwick and Mile Oak.

Both teams have had to contend with managerial departures but moved quickly to install replacements.

Wickers, who finished bottom of the Southern Combination League Division 1, saw player-manager Justin Gregory depart earlier this month.

Mile Oak were also rocked by the news manager Ben Shoulders was stepping down after two seasons in charge.

Oak moved quickly and announced former boss Anthony Whittington would return as manager less than 24 hours after Shoulders’ departure.

Long-serving player Karl Gillingham – now retired – was named Whittington’s assistant, while Jim Bridge and Aaron Stenning will make up the coaching staff.

Shoulders’ time out of management proved to be a very short one.

Days after Gregory left as player-manager, Shoulders was named Southwick’s new manager.

It has still to be confirmed by the SCFL but Wickers look likely to be playing in Division 2 next term, with Shoulders sure to be targeting promotion.