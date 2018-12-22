Loxwood shine as Shoreham slump to fifth defeat in six

Shoreham slumped to a fifth defeat in six matches on Saturday, as a clinical Loxwood side sealed what could be a precious three points at Middle Road in the race for survival.

The away side started brightly and were in front after just eight minutes thanks to a moment of brilliance.

A long ball forward was headed away by the Shoreham defence, and the ball dropped invitingly for forward Mark Goldson, who unleashed an unstoppable dipping half volley from 25 yards that flew over Mussels keeper James Broadbent and into the net.

That early setback spurred Shoreham into action, and they were given an immediate chance to level the scoreline from the penalty spot on 11 minutes following a handball in the Loxwood penalty area. Ross Myers stepped up and confidently curled past visiting keeper Liam Matthews to bring the hosts back into the contest. Immediately from the restart, Myers won a free kick 25 yards out, however he could only shoot straight at Matthews.

Shoreham’s failure to convert their chances would prove costly all afternoon, and the visitors retook the lead midway through the first half with another fine goal. Tom Frankland surged forward from midfield brilliantly and provided an inch perfect cross for Nick Myndhurst, who had the simplest of finishes from close range.

Shoreham struggled for the remained of the half, aside from a good chance for Tom Johnson, who blazed over wastefully after being sent through on goal. Broadbent also produced an important sprawling stop at the other to keep the hosts in the contest. That was the final action of a pulsating first half.

The hosts came out revitalised for the second period and they should have levelled once again, however hesitation allowed Loxwood time to get bodies behind the ball, with Johnson once gain firing high and wide. Loxwood then capitalised once again on Shoreham’s defensive frailties, as Myndhart grabbed his second with a calm, composed finish from close range to give Loxwood breathing space.

Moments later, Loxwood thought they had their fourth goal of the evening, however Sam Tuck could only hit the crossbar from close range, moments after Ash Mutong-Erwin had curled an effort narrowly wide of Broadbent's far post.

The home side continued to fight back and were awarded a second penalty when Johnson muscled his way through the Loxwood reaguard and was brought down as he looked to shoot. Having won his side a second spot kick, Johnson stepped up to halve Shoreham's arrears, however he shot straight at Matthews, who made a simple save to preserve the visitors two goal cushion.

The Magpies added some gloss to the scoreline with 10 minutes remaining, Sam Karl finishing off another fine breakaway from the visitors to extinguish any hopes of a Shoreham comeback.

That proved to be the final action of the game, as Sammy Donnelly's Musselmen recorded yet another disappointing defeat. Loxwood will now look to move further clear of danger, having won their last two matches in succession.