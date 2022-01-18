Littlehampton boss proud despite FA Vase exit

Littlehampton host Moneyfields earlier in their FA Vase run / Picture: Chris Hatton

Golds lost 5-0 in the fourth round Vase tie away to Athletic Newham and lost prolific scorer Joe Benn to a dislocated shoulder.

But joint manager Mitch Hand said the team could be proud of everything they’d achieved this season, including their Vase run, and he revealed that Benn did not need surgery and would be back up front soon.

The result at Newham was never in much doubt with the hosts 3-0 up at he break and adding two more in the second half.

Joint manager Mitch Hand said: “It was a bad day at the office.

“I have to give credit to Newham – they were superb and not only did they play us off the park but they ran us ragged and the scoreline didn’t flatter them in the slightest.

“It was our worst performance of the season by a mile, which was disappointing, but I’ve not got a bad word to say about the players.

“They’ve been unbelievable all season and they had an off day and it’s as simple as that.”

There was a scare in the second half when Benn – who has scored more than 50 Golds goals this season – went down heavily. He was found to have dislocated his shoulder but it was treated without he need for surgery.

Hand added: “Joe will be absolutely fine. I can’t see him missing too many games so it’s all positive news.”