Levett calls for Raiders to find killer instinct

Worthing Raiders head coach Jody Levett wants his team to be more ruthless after the Christmas break.

Raiders scored a fifth win from six National 2 South matches - running in five tries on their way to a 35-28 success over basement boys Wimbledon at Roundstone Lane - as they ended 2017 with victory on Saturday.

Jack Forrest surges forward during the win over Wimbledon. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Despite such a fine recent run, Levett insists Raiders can still improve further.

Seemingly cruising at 35-14 ahead with just under 15 minutes remaining against Wimbledon, Worthing allowed their opposition back to within seven points at the finish.

It’s a pattern that has followed on numerous occasions this season and Levett believes it must be addressed if Raiders are to be challenging for a top-half position come the end of the season.

He said: “The difference we want to make now is the one of a top-half team and a team in the bottom half, which usually is killing a game off.

“We didn’t do that against Redcliffians, Wimbledon or Barnstaple. Games have been there to be absolutely killed, it’s just about us doing that moving forward now.

“Sometimes our league position (eighth) can flatter us a little, particularly as we’ve given six league points away at home in the last three. For us to score two quick tries (against Wimbledon) is again an example of where we need to take the game away from teams.”

The win over Wimbledon was a fifth in succession at Roundstone Lane for Raiders - something which Levett is keen to build on in 2018: “Home form is important. If you are winning and winning well, people come out and watch. So, from that perspective I’ve been really pleased. We’ve got a tricky run to come after Christmas now. Redingensians and Chinnor both away, Cinderford, while Taunton and Redruth both come to us.”

A bonus-point triumph over Wimbledon to end 2017 saw Raiders move up a place to eighth and into the top-half in the National 2 South standings.

Worthing have accumulated 46 points from 16 matches so far this season, having only managed to muster 53 from the whole of the previous campaign.

Levett has been satisfied by the first half of the season and said: “We have to recognise where we have come this season.

“We stayed up with 53 points last season and are currently on 46 as things stand. The target is to push on and try and turn results in to wins. Out of 16 games so far, we’ve only not picked up points in two games. One of those was Taunton away, which was barely a match, and Redingensians at home.”