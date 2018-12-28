Leaving Worthing United 'hardest decision' for new Shoreham manager Curtis Foster

Curtis Foster admitted stepping down as Worthing United boss was the 'hardest decision' he's ever made.

The 25-year-old left Mavericks just over a month and two games into his tenure with the SCFL Division 1 outfit to take charge at league above Shoreham on Christmas Eve.

Mussels made an approach for highly-rated Foster in the wake of Sammy Donnelly resigning as manager of the Middle Road club last Saturday.

The now former Mavericks manager says it was not an offer he accepted easily but the lure of challenging himself in the SCFL Premier Division proved too strong.

Foster said: "It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made, particularly because of the length of my Worthing United stint.

"I’m 25 years old and trying to make a career in football management. I was offered a progressive opportunity for my career, albeit a selfish one."

Foster, who will watch new side Shoreham host Hassocks in their final game of 2018 tomorrow before taking charge for the first time when they travel to leaders Horsham YMCA on Saturday week, was unhappy at the backlash he faced after leaving Mavericks.

The 25-year-old would have accepted discontent from members of his squad or others involved at United.

However Foster also had to deal with comments from people outside the club on social media - revealing it's been a tough few days since his switch to Shoreham was announced.

He added: "I’ve been subject to a significant amount of abuse that I, nor anyone in any profession, should be subject too.

"But people I don’t know saying what they have I feel is extremely uncalled for.

"It’s taken a lot out of me to be honest and it’s hit me hard.

"It’s my life and I should freely be allowed to chase down my own dreams. No one should be able to prevent me or abuse me whilst doing so.

"We all at some point will upset people on our pathways, naturally, but it doesn’t give anyone the right to abuse me."

