Leaders Lancing secure win over 'very dominant' Pagham

Lancing boss Naim Rouane admitted that Pagham were ‘the better side from the off’ despite his side coming away with a 2-1 home win on Saturday.

Andrew Briggs and Lewis Finney secured the three points for the Premier Division leaders.

The Lancers dominated the early proceedings and forced Pagham goalkeeper Liam Matthews into a number of fine saves to keep the scores level before the break.

Lancing did, however, break the deadlock on 52 minutes when Briggs fired home from just inside the Pagham box after a good piece of individual skill.

Mitch Bromage was then called into action for the Lancers soon after when Lukas Franzen-Jones’ volley was acrobatically tipped over.

Lancing doubled their lead on 60 minutes when Finney converted from the spot after James Beresford was brought down in the box.

Callum Chalmers pulled a goal back for the Lions on 70 minutes when he was the first to react to an excellent save by Bromage to tap home.

Pagham had the chance to snatch a point late on from a free-kick but some heroic defending from Will Berry denied the Lions.

After the match Rouane praised Pagham for the way they competed against the league leaders.

He said: “We got a good win against a very dominant Pagham side.

“They were the better side from the off, controlled the game, built attacks through the thirds and showed real class.

“I have a lot of respect for the work they’re doing down there.

“They really should have taken something from the game with the amount of possession and chances they created.”

Briggs opened his account for the Lancers with his goal on 52 minutes and the Lancing boss was proud of the midfielder.

He said: “I’m happy for Briggsy to open his account. He’s been a class act since the minute he walked through the door.”

Lancing visit Alfold on Saturday and Rouane is looking to build on Saturday’s result.

He added: “We’ll have two good training sessions this week and look to improve from Saturday’s performance.

“Alfold have a talented squad and a side we have to give maximum respect to.”

Lancing: Bromage, Beresford, Coupar, Williamson. Mobsby (Sharman 40), Berry, Briggs, Dackers (Hewens 46), Connolly (Louis 74), Caplin, Finney Unused: Fair, Laing.