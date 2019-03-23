Late strike claims all three points for Worthing at nine-man Folkestone

A late David Ajiboye strike saw Worthing claim all three points away at Folkestone Invicta.

In a goalless first half Worthing started well but Folkestone grew into the game and ended the half strong.

But the game changed when Folkestone saw two players sent off in the space of six minutes. And with just minutes left it was thought Callum Kealy popped up with the winner but the club tweeted: "We’ve had word.. the ball was already over the line when Callum made contact. David Ajiboye‘ s Goal !!!"

More to follow..

