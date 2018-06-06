Lancing to relaunch ladies team next season

Lancing Football Club are relaunching their ladies team for the 2018/19 campaign.

The new-look team will see former Lancers goalkeeper Jason Downer installed as manager, while Jordan Lucas - inspiration behind the fundraising Heartbeat United world record in 2016 - has been named captain.

A large core of the team will be made of Worthing United ladies players from last term.

Downer was in charge of the Mavericks last season, guiding them to a fourth-placed finish in the Women’s Sussex League.

Ladies football is now back at Lancing following a one season absence.

Lancers last had a women’s side for the 2016/17 season and will play home matches at Culver Road on Sunday afternoons.

Manager Downer is looking forward to the challenge after being named boss.

He said: “We are going to have most of the squad that I had last season at Worthing United and I also want to bring in a few players from elsewhere. I feel it’s important to keep most of the existing group together then we’ve got continuity, cohesion and understanding right from the start of pre-season rather than building from scratch and starting again.

“The facilities and the infrastructure are better for us at Lancing than they were up at Worthing United, therefore there’s a potential to tap into the community and to also be able to develop players.

“It’s too early to say what our aims should be for next season at the moment but we want to be able to compete strongly and progress both on and off the field.

“There are some good players in the squad, some very talented footballers, and we hope that the whole set-up at Lancing will encourage more players to want to join us. This is about networking, I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I was lucky enough to be able to play for Lancing so it’s exciting for me to come back as manager of the ladies team and be part of this very exciting time in the history of Lancing.”

n Former boss Ash Bailey returned as the club’s first team manager, replacing the departing John Sharman last month.