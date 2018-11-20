Lancing player manager disappointed with the result, but not the performance against Chichester City

Lancing manager Mark Pulling was disappointed with his side’s 4-1 away defeat to Chichester City.

Pulling felt that the scoreline did not reflect the overall performance from his players.

He added that his side side were on the wrong end of decisions made by referee, Will Briers.

The player-manager said: “We were disappointed with the scoreline but not overly disappointed with the performance.

“We went 1-0 up after about 25 seconds, and we were on the wrong end of some poor decisions, but you are whenever you are playing against any side in the top four.

“They seem to get a lot of decisions going for them, and we seem to get none.

“They should have had a player sent off early in the first half for a two-footed tackle, and we should have had a penalty towards the end of the second half, which you don’t get.

“They played better than us but those decisions are quite important towards the outcomes of games. 3-2 would have been a better reflection.”

However, the visitors got off to the perfect start as Lucas Tredrea, as he slotted the ball past Chi City keeper, Jordan Matthews. City’s Scott Jones equalised in the 15th minute.

Jones gave his side the lead 20 minutes later. He then completed his hattrick in the 72nd minute. The game was sealed in injury time, as Kaleem Haithem put the ball past Lancing keeper, Tyler D’Cruz.

The result leaves Lancing in 12th place in the SCFL Division One, and will host 14th placed AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday.

A win for Uckfield will see them leapfrog Lancing on goal difference.

Lancing: D’Cruz, Hendy, L Pittock, Bygraves, Peters, Tredrea, F Pittock, Turner, Daniel, Pulling, Lewis. Subs: Clayman, Momah.