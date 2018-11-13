Lancing manager Mark Pulling delighted with his players' response

Lancing manager Mark Pulling was delighted with the response from his players in their 2-0 away win at Loxwood.

Pulling was unhappy with his side’s commitment in last week’s 3-1 defeat to Lancing, but was happy with the victory over Loxwood, which puts them two places up into 12th place in the SCFL Premier.

He said: “It was a good result away from home. Again, we played against a team that had just changed their manager, and I think that is the third time that has happened to us this season. Once again, they brought in about five or six during the week, which every team seems to be able to do. I think we dealt with it. I think the first half, we showed what we are capable of doing in patches, and it was a much better performance as opposed to the Saturday previous against Lingfield.”

Midfielder Jonathan Lansdale opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Ten minutes later, the Lancers doubled their lead, through an own goal which resulted from a cross from debutant, Dan Turner. Pulling was glad that he was able to resign Turner as he impressed in his third debut for the club. However, Lancing are still missing players due to injury.

Pulling added: “Having players like that around with that energy and enthusiasm, rubs off on the others, and I think that’s what happened on Saturday because we had got more out of the players for longer periods.”

The player-manager was not just pleased with Saturday’s performance, but was delighted with the response during the week in training. He said: The majority of them trained Tuesday and Thursday last week, and doing that little bit of training gives you a little bit more sharpness and togetherness.

“When you’re turning up for a game, it’s always the pressure because you’ve got to perform and win, whereas if you turn up to training, and you’re as a group, you can relax a little bit more and enjoy each other’s company, and get to know each other a little better, and that’s important at every level.”

Lancing will travel to Chichester City on Saturday, who were top of the table prior to last week’s results.

Pulling added: “It will be a tough game but the boys play better in harder games, which is a weird thing because they know they have to focus. There is no room for not paying attention. We’ve got a hard run of fixtures. We’ll set targets and we’ve got go and achieve that.”

Lancing: Shaw, Pulling, Pittock, Bygraves, Hendy, Lansdale, Pittock, Turner, Tredera, Lewis, Daniel. Subs: Castleman, Deen, Bartlett, Sharman.