Lancing end Eastbourne Town's unbeaten league run with decisive win

Lancing manager Naim Rouane praised his side for ‘staying true to their beliefs and playing their way back into the game after beating Eastbourne Town 3-1 at home in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Goals from Lewis Finney, Mitch Hewens and Alex Fair saw the Lancers end Eastbourne Town’s unbeaten league run.

Alex Fair scoring for the Lancers in Saturday's game. Picture by Stephen Goodger.

After the match Rouane was quick to praise his side for the way they went about their victory.

He said: “It was a good performance from the team Saturday and with that a good result.

“I’m proud of the team's mentality and courage to play against a very tough opponent who took the lead early on in the game, from that point many sides would have struggled to come back.

“We stayed true to our beliefs and played our way back into the game through good possession, we then forced them into making challenges through quick interplay and good ball retention.

Lewis Finney equalised for the Lancers but missed a chance to pick up his second from the penalty spot. Picture by Stephen Goodger.

"They lost a man due to this consistent pressure we applied in keeping the ball there’s not many sides capable of doing that at this level, controlling football matches and forcing errors.

“I know how hard we work as a group behind the scenes to be able to put performances together like that on a match day.”

Dan Perry opened the scoring for Eastbourne Town on ten minutes with a well taken effort.

However Town were reduced to ten on 42 minutes when Dan Rogers was given his second yellow card.

Coming out of the break Lancing looked to capitalise on their man advantage and they did almost immediately.

Three minutes after the break Finney equalised for the hosts with a well taken effort.

Lancing took the lead on 55 minutes after a superb Hewens effort,

Finney had a chance to score his second from the penalty spot, but his effort was well saved by Micheal Platt in the Eastbourne Town goal.

Substitute Fair completed the victory for the Lancers with a well taken effort in stoppage time as it finished 3-1.

Finney’s goal on Saturday takes the Lancing striker’s tally to 29 for the season already and Rouane was quick to praise his striker.

He said: “The remarkable thing is he’s never played as an out and out forward.

"He’s a very intelligent footballer with fantastic technique.

"He’s just one of those lads that needs to be appreciated and loved and you have a top top player.

“Lewis would be the first to admit that he wouldn’t have that amount of goals if it wasn’t for the boys behind him dictating the play and allowing him to get into good areas of the pitch consistently through games.”

The Lancers host Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday night and Rouane believes that despite missing key players, others will step up to the task.

He said: We picked up injuries to James Beresford, George Fenton & James Rhodes so will have to assess our options we also have Kane Louis and Lew Finney suspended.

“But we have a good squad and we trust all the players to deliver its a good chance for the other boys to step up and showcase their talent.

Lancing: Seymour, Beresford (Juwara 67), Fenton (Honore 67), Williamson, Sharman, Hendy, Santos (Fair 83), Hewens, Louis, Caplin, Finney

Unused: Coupar, Rhodes