Lancing complete second half comeback to beat Frenford in FA Vase

Lancing boss Naim Rouane praised his side for the ‘one of the best footballing performances he’s seen’ after his side advanced to the third round of the FA Vase after beating Frenford 3-1 away from home.

Two goals from Kane Louis and another from Lewis Finney sealed the victory for the Lancers.

After the match Rouane thought that they way his side played, they could have had more.

He said: “A really good performance that lead to a really good result.

“I thought we were very good for the whole 90 to be honest, we just had to make some slight tactical changes at half time and have a bit more composure to our play in the final third, we did that and scored three goals in the second half and to be honest five or six wouldn’t have flattered us.

“We were fantastic second half. To a man we carried out one of the best footballing performances I’ve seen at this level in my time in the game.”

Frenford went ahead on 29 minutes. Liam Hendy had made a good tackle but the ball ran loose to Harry Daly who gave Taylor Seymour no chance in the Lancing goal, hammering the ball home from close range.

Seven minutes coming out of the half time break the Lancers made it even, James Rhodes showed great control weaving his way into the penalty area before laying it off for Finney to place it into the bottom corner.

Lancing took the lead six minutes later as Louis was quickest to react after a James Rhodes free-kick was palmed out by the Frenford keeper.

The Lancers sealed the victory in the second minute of added time as Louis got his second of the game as it finished 3-1 to the visitors.

Rouane heaped praised on his team and their attacking effort in the match.

He said: “I’m delighted that Kane Louis scored two on the day everyone knows what quality he posses, goals I feel have always been something missing from his game, we work hard in training on the finishing aspect and attacking play and it’s starting to pay dividends.

“I hope he goes on a scoring run now he has the taste for it.”

“Special mention to both James Rhodes and Tom Caplin also these two really made the difference in the second half and have been right up there with our most consistent performers this season.”

Lancing travel to Lingfield on Saturday and Rouane is expecting a test for his promotion chasing side.

He added: “Lingfield will be our fourth away game in a row and it’s always a tough place to go.”

Lancing: Seymour, Beresford, Blencowe, Hendy, Fenton, Williamson, Juwara (Hewens 57), Louis, Caplin (Fair 88), Finney, Rhodes.

Unused: Evans, Sharman, Bukleb, Mitchell-Phi