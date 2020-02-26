Lancing boss 'really pleased' after Finney grabs another treble

Lancing boss Naim Rouane was ‘really pleased’ after his side beat Loxwood 3-0 at the weekend and remained top of the SCFL Premier table.

The prolific Lewis Finney scored all three goals in the second half to secure the three points.

Rouane said: “I was really pleased with the performance on the whole, we dominated the game from start to finish and we really should have had the game tied up after 15-20 minutes.

“My one disappointment was the chances we gave up through poor possession when in transitions to attack.

“Special mention to Mitch Bromage for two outstanding saves he made in the first half. He’s improving week in week out.

"We dominate most games as a team and sometimes he won’t see the ball or be called into action for long periods so when he does his concentration has to be good and it was on Saturday.”

Rouane also praised his top scorer Finney. He said: “Happy for Lewis to get another hat-trick. I think that may be his fifth or sixth of the season.

"He shows true class to have missed a pen in the first half but not let it affect him to go on and win the game for us.”

But Rouane was also impressed with another player. He said: “Marcus Dackers was our best player in the first half I’m really happy with his performance,

“Dan Mobsby has settled in well and will improve with games and training sessions. He’s been away from the game for a while.

"I’ve seen 70 mins of (Andrew) Briggs and he’s been very classy.”

Lancing went out of the RUR Cup on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 to Eastbourne Town in the semi-final.

But the Lancers will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they host Pagham.

Rouane said: “I’m sure that will be another great game, they’ve picked up of late with some really good results.

"But we’ve been really strong at home and the boys enjoy playing on the surface.”