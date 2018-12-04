Lancing boss Mark Pulling says his side 'had to work really hard' to earn Crawley Down Gatwick win

Lancing manager Mark Pulling said his side deserved their 2-1 win at Crawley Down Gatwick.

Two goals in each half from Matthew Daniel, as the visitors came from behind to snatch the three points to take them into 13th in the SCFL Division One table.

Crawley Down Gatwick v Lancing. Picture by Steve Robards

After the game, Pulling said: “I think we deserved to win. We had to work really hard for the win. We’re not getting the bounce of the ball in around the box. For example, they (Crawley Down Gatwick) took a free kick, it hit the referee and fell straight to them within 25 yards from the goal.

“We had to work hard, and when you work hard, you should get what you deserve nine times out of ten.”

Pulling made four changes to the side that lost 3-0 at home to Uckfield in the league last Saturday..

It looked like that recent poor run of form was to continue, when Crawley’s Michael Wood beat Lancing’s Matthew Evans, to put the hosts a goal up in the 19th minute.

However, late on in the first half, Daniel equalised for the visitors, to swing the momentum going into the second half.

And eight minutes from time, Daniel scored his second to get the winner, getting Lancing’s first victory in four league games.

Pulling is concerned that his side aren’t consistent enough, but believes they can grind out good results against the teams higher in the league. He added: “We can be good at times and hard to beat and then on another day, it’s the opposite, and we concede two or three goals, and we lose games. It’s a level of consistency that we’ve got to find, and that’s been part of the problem from the start of the season.”

Lancing will host Eastbourne United AFC, who are bottom of the league, on Saturday.

Lancing: Evans, L Pittock, Sharman, Bygraves, Peters, Hendy, Lewis, Turner, Wells, Dudok van Heel, Daniel. Subs: F Pittock, Pulling, Momah.