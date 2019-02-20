Key aspect in Shoreham's bid for league survival

Curtis Foster claims Shoreham need to be more clinical – or face the SCFL Premier Division drop this term.

Struggling Mussels suffered what could prove a damaging defeat to basement boys Eastbourne United at Middle Road on Saturday.

United ran out 3-1 winners as Shoreham dropped to 17th and saw the gap between them and the foot of the table cut to just three points.

All three teams below Foster’s men have a game in hand on them and the Mussels manager knows improvements must be made.

He said: “Nothing has change for us and we need to be more clinical. At every level of football you cannot expect to do well when you’re not scoring goals and that’s something we need to address.

“Every defeat is damaging, regardless of league position.

“It’s always tough to take. We know where we need to improve and we know the situation we are in.”

Sam Schaaf’s first half opener was cancelled out by Michael McCormick’s effort on the hour, which was just the second goal Shoreham have managed in Foster’s six matches in charge.

But it was United who won it, courtesy of strikes from Alfie Headland and Dylan Gifford in the final 20 minutes to send the hosts to defeat in the key clash.

Mussels head to out-of-form East Preston on Saturday looking to get back on track and move up the table.

Foster added: “I don’t really look at form going in to games.

“We have seen over the past few weeks that anyone can beat anyone in this league.”

