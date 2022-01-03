Kealy strikes again but Worthing are beaten at Carshalton

Jasper Pattenden couldn't rescue Worthing at Carshalton / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Callum Kealy’s goal five minutes from time was not enough to cancel out a brace from Robins’ Harry Ottoway.

Opportunities were hard to come by for either side until the 25th minute, when a James Beresford cross was swung deep towards Joel Colbran, who nodded into the path of Danny Barker in the six-yard box. The midfielder tried to sweep the ball home but his effort was blocked by a Carshalton defender.

Five minutes later, the hosts took the lead with a similar chance to that of Barker’s with the exception being Harry Ottoway bundling the ball from six yards past Harrison Male to open the scoring. Worthing almost equalised two minutes before half time, when Jasper Pattenden crossed the ball into the area. His ball was flicked on by Dayshonne Golding to Pearce at the back post, but it narrowly evaded his reach to ensure the Robins went into the break ahead.

The first chance of the second period fell to Worthing on the hour mark, when a shot on the edge of the area from Kealy was blocked into the path of Pearce. He struck fiercely with his weaker foot and pulled a fine save from Thomas.

Seven minutes later, Harry Ottoway got his and Carshalton’s second of the game with a strike from the edge of the area low to Male’s left.

In the final five minutes, Colbran struck from 25 yards out, which flew past Thomas but also past the post. Two minutes later, substitute Dean Cox headed the ball down the line to Pearce. After holding the ball up, he found Kealy inside the area who smashed home to pull one back - with his second goal in three games - and set up a nervy last few moments for the hosts.

Worthing continued to press for an equaliser against all the odds, and almost found one when Colbran crossed into Pearce but he nodded his header over the bar.