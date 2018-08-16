Joint boss Hollis hoping for 'exciting' season

Joint boss Jamie Hollis is hopeful Upper Beeding can have an exciting SCFL Division 2 campaign.

It’s been a turbulent summer at the club but Hollis, who will be joint manager alongside Tom Warren this season, insists they can do well in what looks to be a competitive league.

Josh Baldock stepped down as boss after eight years with Beeding at the end of last season and was replaced by vastly experienced Dennis Hughes in May.

Hughes did not take charge of a game, though, as he left the club early last month.

Upper Beeding took the decision to promote both Hollis and Warren to lead the first team – and Hollis is relishing the challenge.

He said: “We have a system and a strategy and the players have supported us with this, jumping on board for what we hope to will be an exciting season.

“We know it’s going to be a tough and more competitive league this season with the new teams coming in but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“We want to be competing at the right end of the table.”

Despite changes over the summer, Beeding have managed to retain the majority of last season’s squad.

Experienced goalkeeper Darren Ford has joined while full-backs Arran Tewsley and Kyle Jordan have followed suit.

The new management team have also managed to attract a number of promising young talent from across the county as they look to mount a push at the right end of the table.

Beeding will be looking to start well as they kick off the new campaign at SCFL Division 2 new boys Angmering Seniors on Saturday.