Joe is fitting matchwinner as Worthing footballers support hospice

The Worthing United Youth fundraising footballers

Worthing United Youth FC have raised £1,000 for St Barnabas Hospice.

Joe Hudson, 12, scored the winning goal as United’s under-16s beat the club’s coaches in a charity match in aid of the hospice.

Joe sadly lost his mum to cancer earlier this season so the club created the Caroline Hudson Trophy to be played each year in aid of the hospice, which offered Caroline palliative care last year.

Joe Hudson (centre) with Jason Nicholls, George Brigden and Jacko from WYUFC

More than £1,000 was collected by club members and parents plus Caroline’s family and friends at the match at Worthing FC’s Woodside Road ground.

Club Chairman Jason Nicholls said: “Originally the match was planned to give our under-16s a special send-off after their final season ended early because of Covid.

“We decided to combine this event with a special tribute to Caroline, who was a very active supporter of the club with her husband Tony.

“When Joe scored the winning goal, it was a very special moment for everyone. A huge thank you to everyone who donated to this very worthy cause.”