In-form frontman Dalhouse leads Shoreham to FA Cup success

Striker Andrew Dalhouse netted a second double in as many matches as Shoreham progressed past SCFL Premier Division rivals Broadbridge Heath in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Dalhouse’s second half brace, following on from his double in the win over Loxwood last time out, led Mussels to a 2-0 extra preliminary round triumph at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre.

Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly identified Dalhouse as his number one summer target and the prolific frontman is repaying the faith his new manager has shown in him.

Mussels pocketed £2,250 in prize money following the FA Cup triumph and their reward is a tricky away tie at two-divisions higher Southern League Premier Division South Walton Casuals on Saturday week in the preliminary round.

Shoreham boss Donnelly, whose team have won two of their opening three matches this season, has been impressed with the team spirit within his new-look squad thus far.

He said: “It was a really impressive win. The most pleasing aspect for me was keeping a clean sheet up until we scored, then after we did as well.

“We defended from the front throughout, we were superb.

“It was a tough game but we’ve got a great spirit within this new group and deserved the victory.

“Andrew is someone I’ve worked with before and wanted to bring to the club. He offers so much more to the team than just goals.

“It’s great to have him at the club and his goals will be huge for us this season.”

Things were tight in the first 45 minutes and it was scoreless at the interval.

It was Mussels who made the breakthrough on the hour as Dalhouse struck for the third time in as many matches.

Shoreham took control and sealed the victory in the fourth minute of stoppage-time. Striker Dalhouse was at it again, firing Donnelly’s team in to the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Shoreham have two games - at home against Eastbourne Town and a trip to Crawley Down Gatwick in the league - before the trip to Walton Casuals in the FA Cup and Donnelly insists his squad’s focus will be on the next two matches.

He added: “I enjoyed the win over the weekend but my full focus is now on Eastbourne Town.

“They are a team with a great deal of quality and who will be pushing for promotion this season.

“We can’t let our focus turn to the FA Cup now, we’ve got two important matches to play before our next game in that competition. It was a great day for everyone at the club (beating Broadbridge Heath) but there is plenty of hard work left this season.”.

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Firmin, Dunk, Tuck, McLennan; Myers, Thasarathar, Rhodie; Joseph, Dalehouse, McCormick. Subs: Usherwood (McCormick), Kirk-Patrick (Firmin).