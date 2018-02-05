Improving Izquierdo capable of match-changing moments but will be 'in and out' of Albion team

Ever-improving Jose Izquierdo is more than capable of producing match-changing moments, but has not yet earnt an automatic place in the Brighton & Hove Albion team.

That is according to manager Chris Hughton, who believes that the winger is continuning to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Colombian curled in a stunning strike from just inside the penalty area to send Albion onto their 3-1 win against West Ham on Saturday.

It was his third goal since joining the Seagulls for a then club-record fee of £13.5million from Club Brugge in the summer - he also scored a belter in the London Stadium back in October.

Hughton says that while the 25-year-old has proven he has the ability of scoring goals and ones of high-quality, he will still be 'in and out' of their team during the season.

The Albion boss said: "He’s a wide player who is now playing in a tougher division and it’s going to be hard for him.

"He has shown some really good parts of his game since he arrived and even in his training he has improved week in, week out.

"That type of player, like (Anthony) Knockaert, is always going to be in and out. What you want them to do is produce those moments for you and he is certainly a player capable of scoring goals, as his record over the last couple of seasons shows.

"The goal lifted the team and lifted the stadium."