'Improved' Shoreham sink closer to relegation

Shoreham Football Club's faint hopes of avoiding Bostik League South relegation took another hit last night.

Jake McIntyre was at the double, while Danny Parish and substitute Richard Pacquette also netted as Mussels suffered a 4-1 defeat at Thamesmead Town.

Relegation now looks inevitable for Shoreham, who find themselves 14 points adrift at the foot of the table with seven games to play.

Goalkeeper Luke Marsh and Alec Scott were both handed debuts in the defeat at Thamesmead, with Mussels manager Sammy Donnelly impressed how the under-18 duo made the step up.

He said: "I thought we actually played quite well and showed signs of improvement. I'm going to give the younger players at the club a chance in these final few games, which will hopefully work out in the long run.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back to move forward and I'm sure these young players will be better for the experience they gain in these final few matches."

McIntyre's 18th-minute effort was the difference as Thamesmead went in leading 1-0 at the break.

Parish doubled the home side's lead six minutes after the restart then McIntyre struck once more soon after to put the game beyond Shoreham.

Substitute Pacquette got on the scoresheet five minutes from time, before Mussels got a late consolation through forward Nana Baah.

Shoreham entertain Herne Bay on Saturday, then welcome Guernsey three days later.

SHOREHAM: Marsh; Koduah, Dunk, Tuck, Proto-Gates; Castano, Tuck, Scott; Collyer, Roddy, Baah. Subs: Follea (Roddy), Firmin, Myers, Broadbent.