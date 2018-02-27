'I won't say we've solved goalscoring problem - we play Arsenal this week'

A cautious Chris Hughton has not been hasty in thinking his Brighton & Hove Albion side have solved their goalscoring problems - with one eye on playing Arsenal this Sunday.

The Seagulls crashed four past Swansea City at the Amex last weekend - the most they have netted this season in the Premier League in a campaign where goals have, at times, been hard to come by.



They had previously scored three times in victories against West Bromwich Albion and West Ham, and having notched 26 all season, have a goal difference of -11.



But with Glenn Murray in-form and Jose Izquierdo and record signing Jurgen Locadia looking a potent, Albion had added a real goal threat to their game.



But while Hughton is happy to see the goals start to go in, he is wary of a clash at the Amex against an Arsenal side that suffered a Carabao Cup no-show in the final against Manchester City on Sunday.



On their goalscoring, Hughton said: "I would not say we have solved the problem because we play Arsenal this week.



"What we always have to do is work with what we have got and either work the same system or strategy against any particular side."



The Albion boss has also stressed that it was always going to tricky for his players stepping up to this level this season.



He added: "Whenever anyone asks me about what is different in a particular players. People ask me about Anthony (Knockaert) and Anthony's season. It was always going to be more difficult for him.



"(Jose) Izquierdo. It is more difficult her for him than at Brugge last season and the team that he was playing in.



"They are up against better players and particularly them, they are up against better defenders. All you hope is that with the ups and downs they have in a season is when they are having an up they can produce.



"At the moment, Izquierdo is having an up and Anthony as well. Also, Solly March last week was very good. When players are on that up period, you just want them to produce."