How Norwich City and Southampton were beaten by a tenth-tier football team from Sussex

Stuart Slaney with the award

This is the first ever BASIS awards and Shoreham’s win is great for the club - especially given the opposition they had in their category.

The club were up against Premier League duo Norwich FC and Southampton FC.

Shoreham said they would like to thank all the committee and volunteers as well as the fans supporting the club’s sustainability project.

It’s all to do with sustainability in sport and the inaugural BASIS sustainable sports awards took place at the Kia Oval cricket ground, London.

Winners were crowned across four categories: Club Strategy, Social Impact, Engagement and/or Education, Innovation - Initiatives and Products and Media and Outreach.

Shoreham were shortlisted for the Club Strategy award for work on a number of projects. The club have pledged to be carbon zero by 2025, so are focused on reducing their footprint across energy, transport and catering.

Despite being a volunteer led-initiative club they want to use their place in the community to encourage local businesses and supporters to follow their example.

Also shortlisted in the category were Southampton FC, who have launched The Halo Effect to empower fans by giving them a voice, protect the planet through the development of environmental initiatives, support the community by giving back to the city.