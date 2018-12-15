Here is Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood's tough assessment on Haringey Borough defeat

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood gave a tough assessment after his side’s 2-0 loss to Haringey Borough on Saturday.

Goals from Joel Nouble and Rakim Richards sunk the Reds at Woodside Road, extending their bad run of form.

Worthing have now lost five of their last six matches - and manager Hinshelwood wasn’t happy with his side’s performance.

He said: “It was a tough match, I think the scoreline was fair. They were at least two goals better than us on the day. They’re a good side and that’s what we’ve got to aspire to be like, physically strong, quick, and with some good technical play too. In every department they were superior to us on the day.

“There’s no excuses whatsoever. We can’t blame an injury list, we can’t blame anything like that. Ultimately we’ve lost to a better team on the day and we’ve got to better.”

SEE ALSO Worthing lose bad-tempered match with Haringey Borough | Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea preview: Hughton's men will be hard pushed to bounce back after Burnley defeat | Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final draw revealed

The Worthing manager emphasised Reece Meekums’ miss in the six-yard box in the second half as a crucial turning point in their loss.

He said: “We had a chance in the six-yard box, and not to take that to make it 1-1 is always gonna make it hard for yourself. You’ll never know how they’ll react, maybe you’ll get a bit of momentum, taking it back to 1-1 in front of our fans. The game could’ve been different, but on a bit of a bad run those moments don’t tend to happen for you, but we need to be more clinical.”

Despite Worthing having plenty of games in hand on the top six, Hinshelwood doesn’t see pushing up the table as a goal for the time being.

He said: “We want to get to 40 points or however many points and keep our head above that line. We’re looking the other way with how we’re playing at the moment. I think we’re far from where we need to be, we’ve been second-best in a lot of games recently.

“That’s not the form of a team that you would expect to be up there. In the last six games we’ve been second best, even playing a County League team [Eastbourne Town]. Games in hand and all that rubbish is a waste of time, we are where we are and we’ve got to be a lot better than we have been.

“I’ll analyse this one and try and do something different so that we’re competitive on Tuesday. I thought we were competitive at times but our performance is reflected in the scoreline.”

Worthing now face Whitehawk away in the league on Tuesday.