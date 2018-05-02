Gregory leaves Southwick player-manager role

Justin Gregory has quit as Southwick Football Club player-manager.

Gregory, 44, took his first role in senior management with Wickers back in January but was unable to stop them from suffering Southern Combination League Division 1 relegation this term.

The departing Wickers player-manager won just two of his 13 games in charge as the Old Barn Way outfit finished the season four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Gregory thanked Southwick for his first chance in management and is open to the idea of giving it a go at another Southern Combination League club next term.

He said: “I’m grateful to everyone at Southwick for giving me my first opportunity in management but it was a really tough back end of the season.

“I don’t think I was able to name the same team for successive matches in my time in charge, consistency and commitment was a real issue.

“I think it’s been going this way for Southwick for a few years now but I hope who ever does take over can steer the club back up next season.”

Despite suffering relegation in his first management stint, Gregory is keen to get back involved somewhere else.

The 44-year-old, who featured a number of times on the field since the turn of the year, wants to give things a go elsewhere.

He added: “Management is definitely something I want to experience more of.

“This was a really tough job but I want to find another club over the summer.

“Having a pre-season is huge, you can identify the players you want, bring them in and really try and build something.

“Going to Southwick when I did was tough. Inheriting a squad of players is never easy and it is difficult to bring players in at that period of the season. I’ll wait and see what happens over the summer.”

Anyone interested in the vacant managerial position should contact Southwick director of football Tony Dineen on 07786741097 or email tony.dineen@hotmail.co.uk