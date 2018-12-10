Goalkeeper reaches 400 Mile Oak appearances

Aaron Stenning reached 400 competitive appearances for Mile Oak in the club’s goalless draw at SCFL Division 1 leaders Steyning Town on Saturday.

Oak turned in a mighty impressive defensive display, ensuring they picked up a point against rivals Steyning.

But Stenning’s 400th Mile Oak game came to a premature end, though.

The goalkeeper was forced off after taking a blow two minutes from time.

However, that failed to dampen a day Stenning will not forget.

Mile Oak vice-chairman, Les Hamilton, presented him with an award prior to kick-off.

And it was a proud moment for Oak stalwart Stenning.

“I’m delighted to have reached such a milestone, its been a pleasure and I have enjoyed the majority of the times.

"There have been more highs than lows. But games like the one against Steyning, when we were down to the bare bones with one substitute, shows what an amazing club Mile Oak is.

“I’m grateful to Whitty for having picked me for the squad so many times. Here’s hoping for many more appearances as I get closer towards the club record.”

Mile Oak manager Anthony Whittington congratulated Stenning on reaching 400 appearances and said: "Aaron has been very loyal to the club and we hope he stays with us and makes his 500th appearance.

"He should certainly finish his Mile Oak career as the most capped club player.

"Aaron's form this season has been right up there with the best."