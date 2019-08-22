Girls have chance to join trophy-laden Worthing United section

Worthing United girls are preparing for a second season of league football after a trophy-laden first term - but still need new players.

The club’s under-11s were winners of the inaugural Steyning Town FC tournament in June.

But they were not the only girls age group team at United to lift silverware this summer.

The under-nine side were crowned champions in tournaments at Steyning, Worthing and Henfield as well as finishing runners-up in Lewes.

The Mavericks are looking to grow their girls section for the upcoming season, with an under-12s team - made up of year six and seven school pupils - along with an under-ten side, requiring year four and five students, to be set up. They train at the Vale School, Worthing from 10-11am on Saturday mornings.

All home matches are played at Hill Barn Recreation Ground.

The first training session took place on Saturday, but the club still has places available for year four and five students keen to improve their skills and enjoy some fun football with excellent CRB-checked coaches this season.

For more information on the club, contact Pete Brackley (under-10s) by emailing dumsglover@hotmail.com