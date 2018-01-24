Gathern nearing return to give Shoreham boost

Shoreham Football Club defender Alex Gathern is edging closer to a return to full fitness.

Gathern suffered a nasty head injury during Mussels’ Bostik League South 4-2 defeat at South Park earlier this month, spending a night in East Surrey Hospital.

The full-back/centre-half returned home the following day and has recovered well since the injury.

Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly hopes to have Gathern back early next month to give his squad a much-needed lift.

Shoreham are currently 14 points adrift of Molesey and safety at the bottom of the Bostik League South, while they were rocked by the departures of forwards Alfie Gritt and George Gaskin last week.

A difficult week or so for Donnelly was capped with three games called off over the past seven days.

Mussels - who had been due to take out Bostik League North outfit Brentwood Town in a Velocity Trophy third round clash at home - have seen ties postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch the past two Tuesdays.

Another home match - this time against Chipstead in the league - was also off on Saturday.

Donnelly admits the past week or so has added more frustration to what has been a season of woe so far.

He said: “It’s been a really tough past week or so. We just want to get back out there playing but the weather at the minute is not allowing us to do that.

“We trained on Tuesday after the game against Brentwood Town was postponed – we haven’t been able to do too much work with the ball and everyone wants to get back out playing.

“What the break has done is give Alex (Gathern) a little more time to recover.

“I’m hoping to have him back within a couple of weeks, which will give us a massive boost.”

Donnelly also confirmed the return of full-back Sean Roddy from Bostik League Premier Division Burgess Hill Town.

Roddy spent a brief spell at Middle Road earlier in the campaign and Donnelly is pleased to add his experience to a youthful squad.

Shoreham - who have not played since January, 13 - face a busy few days as they return to action.

A tricky trip to fifth-placed Greenwich Borough is followed by a home league clash against Thamesmead Town three days later.

With Donnelly targeting a decent points haul from the upcoming matches.

He added: “Winning is a habit and something we are looking to do in these games to come. There’s no denying how hard this season has been but a couple of wins could breed some much-needed confidence into the group as a whole as we enter the final third of the season.”

Shoreham’s third round Velocity Trophy tie with Bostik League North Brentwood Town will now take place at Middle Road on Tuesday (7.45pm).