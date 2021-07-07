Gareth before the game

Gareth Southgate: England boss leads England to Euro 2020 final with win over Denmark - in pictures

Gareth Southgate's England side have reached their first final in major tournament since 1966.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:06 pm

The former Crawley schoolboy lead his side to a 2-1 win after extra-time against Denmark. The Danes went ahead with a stunning free-kick before an own goal made it 1-1 before half time.

Then a Harry Kane goal in extra-time - following up his own saved penalty - saw England through to Sunday's final against Italy.

Here are a selection of pictures of Gareth Southgate s night at Wembley.

England v Denmark - see our Gareth Southgate live blog here

Euro 2020 final date and kick off time – and Wembley opponent

This is how Gatwick Airport plan to honour Gareth Southgate if he brings football home

This is what X-Factor star Chico revealed about England manager Gareth Southgate on Loose Woman

1. Gareth Southgate

Gareth singing the National Anthem

Buy photo

2. Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate before the game

Buy photo

3. Gareth Southgate

On the sidelines

Buy photo

4. Gareth Southgate

Gareth takes a drink

Buy photo
Gareth SouthgateEnglandHarry KaneGatwick Airport
Next Page
Page 1 of 4