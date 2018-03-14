Frustration as derby clash is called off

orthing United and Lancing officials were left frustrated last night as their Southern Combination League Premier Division clash was postponed.

The match referee deemed an area of Mavericks’ Lyons Way ground too dark and called the fixture off less than 30 minutes before kick-off.

It added to what has been a difficult week or so for United.

They were forced to postpone Saturday’s scheduled home clash with Littlehampton Town last Thursday owing to damage to the clubhouse.

Mavericks player-manager Matt Evans said: “We wanted the game on as we didn’t have one over the weekend due to damage to our clubhouse.

“Both groups of players had long days at work, so the decision to postpone not long before kick-off was disappointing.

“The referee judged that an area of the pitch was too dark. We suggested solutions and did everything we could to get the game on but the referee had made his decision.

“It makes it even tougher to take when you think of all the work that went to get the game on.

“The committee worked so hard to fix the damage, it just felt like an anti-climax after all the work that went in.”

Lancing boss John Sharman shared the frustration of opposite number Evans.

He said: “With everyone at the ground ahead of the match it was a frustrating it could not have been played.

“The lights were switched on and off three or four times, with an area deemed too dark for the match to be started.

“We were all looking forward to the game, so it was a shame it was called off. Even though we lost to Pagham last time out, we actually put in quite a good performance.

“It would have been nice to try and build on that showing but we didn’t get the chance.”

Worthing United are due to host AFC Uckfield Town in the league on Saturday, while Lancers entertain Arundel on the same day.

The clash at Culver Road will be ‘Ultra Day. All under-18’s will be allowed free entry.