Former Stevenage Borough defender named Southwick's third manager of the season

Justin Gregory is relishing the challenge of trying to keep Southwick Football Club in the Southern Combination League Division 1 this season.

The 44-year-old former Stevenage Borough and Crawley Town defender has taken his first-ever role in senior football management - replacing the departing Curtis Foster as manager.

Wickers - who’ve won just twice in the league all season - are currently languishing at the bottom of Division 1 and Gregory knows what a tough task awaits him.

After joint managers Tony Gratwicke and Jeff Piner - along with Foster - Gregory now becomes Southwick’s third managerial appointment of the campaign.

He said: “I’ve no doubt this is going to be a challenging first job for me in management but it is one I’m relishing.

“There’s so much potential and history involved with Southwick, hopefully I can start to turn results around.

“Results have not been good enough so far this season, my first aim is to get the team climbing the table.”

Gregory’s first game in charge was due to come at home against St Francis Rangers last weekend but a waterlogged pitch saw that one postponed.

Wickers face a tough assignment in Gregory's opening game in management - they go to leaders Little Common on Saturday.

The 44-year-old hopes to add some experience to his young squad in time for the trip.

He added: “Little Common are flying at this moment, so if we are to come away with anything it will be a bonus.

“I’ve been really impressed with some of the young talent at the club in my time here, now it’s about adding some experienced heads to the team.

“My phone hasn’t stopped since I’ve taken charge, I’m looking to bring in three or four players with experience at this level and higher to try to get us moving in the right direction.”