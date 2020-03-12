Former Leicester City and Southampton star signs for Worthing

Former Premier League midfielder Dean Hammond has signed for Worthing.

The former Premier League midfielder has vast experience playing at the highest levels of English football.

Hammond was part of Leicester City’s title winning squad in 2015/16, and played a big part in Southampton’s successive promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Hammond grew up in Sussex played alongside Adam Hinshelwood for several years at Brighton after coming through the academy.

Having taken a break from the game for a couple of years, Hammond is ready to go again and joins at a crucial stage of our season as we make the final push for promotion to the National League South.

Hammond will be available for use immediately, and will be in contention for Hinshelwood’s squad this Saturday against Enfield Town.