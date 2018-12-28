Focus must remain in Steyning's title push

Gerry Murphy has warned his Steyning Town squad not to lose focus as they bid for SCFL Division 1 glory.

In-form Town came from behind to beat neighbours Worthing United 4-1 in the league on Saturday, ensuring they will be leading the way at the turn of the year.

Grant Radmore, Ben Bacon (two) and Josh Maher all struck after the restart, cancelling out Dan Hills surprise opener late in the first half.

Steyning have lost just twice in the league all season and have a five-point lead at the summit, although second-placed Alfold have played one game fewer.

Despite finding themselves in such a strong position, manager Murphy is well aware his team have achieved nothing yet.

He said: “Being top of the league now is great but there is still a long way to go.

“We must remain focused and take each game as it comes.”

Steyning's final action of 2018 sees them welcome Littlehampton Town to The Shooting Field tomorrow (3pm).

