Five Sussex teams win in Isthmian League south east - report and Hillians slideshow

Hastings United went seven points clear at the top when Kenny Pogue struck a late winner on a tricky pitch at Whitstable.

Performance of the day came from Haywards Heath Town, who came being from 2-0 down after 65 minutes at high-flying Ashford United to win 3-2 thanks to goals from Kieran Rowe, Jordy Ndozid and Tom Cadman.

Their Mid Sussex neighbours Burgess Hill won too, Conrad Honore and Pat Harding scoring in the second half to see off VCD 2-0. See Steve Robards' slidwshow of pictures in the video player above.

Burgess Hill on their way to beating VCD/ Picture: Steve Robards

Chichester City had an early Ryan Davidson goal to thank for beating Three Bridges at Oaklands Park.

Another Sussex derby finished all-square - it was 1-1 at Culver Road between Lancing and Whitehawk as Lorenzo Lewis's first half goal for the Lancers was cancelled out by a late Ollie Munt penalty.