Five star Lancing thrash East Preston

Lancing boss Naim Rouane believes that his side could have won by a more convincing margin despite coming away 5-1 winners at home to East Preston in the Premier on Saturday.

A Lewis Finney hat-trick and a brace from Ben Connolly gave the Lancers the win.

Connolly opened the scoring for the hosts after nine minutes with a well taken effort.

Connolly bagged his brace three minutes later with a cool finish.

Finney made it three on 44 minutes with a powerful strike which nestled into the top corner.

Finney scored his second on 54 minutes after a fine finish.

Finney completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes as he slotted home after latching onto a Conor Honore pass.

Jack Williamson scored a consolation for EP on 71 minutes with a header just under the crossbar.

After the match the Lancing boss praised the way his side played following their break from Culver Road.

He said: “It was a really good performance from the boys, took us ten minutes to get our rhythm in the game after three games away from home and readjusting to the surface but after that we had much more tempo and fluidity to our game.

“On a day where we scored five goals it really should have been much more convincing than that.

“And that’s no disrespect to EP we hit the woodwork four times and missed some real guilt edge chances.

“There will be days where we won’t create as many chances and have to take the one or two we do create, so it’s important not to be wasteful.”

Rouane also had high praise for the two goalscorers.

He added: “I’m really happy for Ben Connolly he’s got a great attitude and just goes about his business, he’s a managers dream the lad, his movement off the ball has been brilliant and the more games and training sessions he has the more he will improve and we will have a better understanding of his movement and attributes as a team.

“Lewis will always receive the plaudits because of his goals, but the most pleasing thing for me from this season so far has been his work ethic and all round game, he rarely wastes a pass or makes a bad decision, he’s played to very high level consistently this season and I couldn’t be happier with him."

The result also sees the Lancers halt their two game losing skid but Rouane believes that the losses don't constitute a blip.

He said: "I don't see the two losses as a blip, at Newhaven and Horley, two sides that are going well.

"At Horley we dominated the game from start to finish and missed some real guilt edge chances and Newhaven away will prove difficult for any team this season."

"That’s football."

The Lancers host Lingfield on Tuesday before travelling to Uckfield on Saturday and Rouane is expecting both fixtures to prove tough for his team.

We look forward to both the Lingfield and AFC Uckfield games, both very different challenges that lie ahead for us.

Lancing: Bromage, Santos, Broughton, Honore, Blencowe, Berry, Hewens (Woolven 60), Rhodes (Coupar 67), Connolly (Fair 63), Caplin, Finney

Unused: Altendorff