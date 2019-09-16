Find out who our teams will face in the first round of the FA Vase

The draw for the first round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase was made at Wembley Stadium on Monday morning.

After 169 ties took place in the second round qualifying over the weekend, a further 35 clubs enter the competition at this stage, meaning there will be 102 ties in the first round qualifying.

Games will take place across the weekend of Saturday, October 12, with winning clubs receiving £825 and losing clubs £275 from the FA prize fund pot.

The draw for the remaining Sussex sides is as follows:

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Glebe

Seaford Town v Horley Town

Mile Oak v Redhill

Rusthall v Lancing

Eastbourne Town v Horsham YMCA