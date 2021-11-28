Action from Worthing's 2-0 home defeat to Dorking Wanderers in the FA Trophy / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

FA Trophy: Worthing v Dorking - picture special

Worthing found National League South side Dorking Wanderers too strong for them in the FA Trophy at Woodside Road.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 12:26 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th November 2021, 12:28 pm

Alfie Rutherford scored in both halves to send Wanderers through, but the home side had their chances to make life more difficult for the National League side. You can read the match report here but on this page and the ones linked are a selection of pictures from the match, taken by Stephen Goodger. Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

