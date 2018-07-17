Ex-Upper Beeding boss named Bosham manager

Former Upper Beeding Football Club boss Dennis Hughes has made a swift return to management.

Hughes, who stepped down earlier this month after less than eight weeks as Beeding manager, will meet his old side this season.

Upper Beeding’s SCFL Division 2 rivals Bosham announced Hughes as their boss over the weekend.

Hughes, a former coach at Irish sides Cork and Limerick City and Spanish outfit CD Lanzarote, said: “It’s very exciting. They are an up-and-coming club that are looking towards the future.

“The backroom staff that I have put together are all nice lads. They all know what they’re doing, they’re all professional in their outlook and I hope that I can go there and put something in to the club and help add to the trophy cabinet.”

Hughes went on to thank Upper Beeding following his short spell at the club, revealing he left on ‘good terms'.

Bosham’s new boss felt the time was not right for him at Upper Beeding but a meeting with his former club awaits in the 2018/19 SCFL Division 2 season.

