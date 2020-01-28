Eastbourne Town v Lancing cup semi-final abandoned due to injury

Eastbourne Town's RUR Cup semi-final with Lancing had to be abandoned tonight (Tuesday) due to a bad injury to Lancing's Liam Hendy.

The game was perfectly poised at 2-2 when defender Hendy suffered an arm injury in the 60th minute.

After a delay while they waited for an ambulance, the game was abandoned.

SEE ALSO Worthing FC stadium to be renamed under sponsorship deal | Sussex footballer presented with his official England shirt

Lancing tweeted: "Tonight's match has now been abandoned following the injury to Liam Hendy, appearing to be to his arm. We wish him a speedy recovery - A club favourite Re-arranged date to be confirmed at a later date."

They added: "Huge thanks to @eastbournetfc on their support in assisting Georgie pitchside tonight."

Lewis Finney and James Rhodes had given Naim Rouane's side a 2-0 lead before Aaron Capon and Sam Cole made it square.