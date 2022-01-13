East Thurrock postponement can turn into a positive for Worthing

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood

That’s manager Adam Hinshelwood’s hope as he reflects on the loss of last Saturday’s trip to East Thurrock – and looks ahead to an intense run of games coming up in the next few weeks.

Worthing host Leatherhead this Saturday and that will be their first game in 12 days. But it also will be their first of seven outings in 22 days.

They go to Bognor in the Sussex Senior Cup quarter-finals next Tuesday then play Hornchurch (H), Folkestone (H), Corinthian Casuals (A), Kingstonian (A) and Wingate & Finchley (H) in a run of Saturdays and Tuesdays in action.

It’s a period that will go some way to proving whether they can continue to be the Isthmian premier’s dominant team, as they have been so far.

Hinshelwood said Worthing discovered on Saturday morning – before they set off – that East Thurrock’s pitch had failed an inspection.

“It was frustrating because you want to be playing, especially for us after we’d lost at Carshalton last time out.

“But having said that, after playing Saturday-Monday last week, this has given us a long recovery time before the next game and means we can get people fitter and ready for it.

“Our aim on Saturday is to go out and prove we’re better than we showed at Carshalton.

“Looking at the fixtures and how many games we have in the next few weeks, maybe having a Saturday off was no bad thing.”

Saturday’s visitors are under new management. Luke Tuffs has just taken over after moving from Ashford Town and has added some new faces to the squad. Hinshelwood said: “You have to be cautious against a team with a new manager but we have to concentrate on what we can do. We need to win our home games to get where we want to be.”

The Woodside Road boss has a virtually full squad to pick from – and it’s one that will soon have talisman Alex Parsons back in it.

Hinshelwood said: “He’s about three weeks away from doing some running and non-impact training and we could have him back in the squad around the end of February, which will be a great boost for us and him.”