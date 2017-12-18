Donnelly using Velocity Cup match as a chance to rest and rotate players

Shoreham manager Sammy Donnelly has been gifted an opportunity to rest and rotate players in the form of their upcoming cup Velocity Trophy game at Brentwood (Tuesday night).

Donnelly has said that he will be resting players and offering the chance for youngsters and regular subs to play in their cup game.

He also he has made a couple of signings and they will definitely feature tomorrow night whilst also having some players from the bench that he would like to play.

He said: “The players on the bench need game time so we will be using this fixture as an opportunity to give players some game time.”

However the game does not come without complications as Shoreham often use this cup to give some of their under 18s a game however they too have a fixture.

Donnelly said: “We are probably going to be struggling for a side as I usually play some of the under 18s as well but they have a game tomorrow night.”

Despite the shortage of players Donnelly said It’s a game like all games they want to win and the attitude will remain positive.

Shoreham drew 1-1 with Faversham in the Bostik South Division on Saturday. Donnelly was again pleased with the performance, but wants a change in luck.

He said: “We’re getting 80 percent of the things right we just need to improve on the 20 percent.

"I am pleased with the way things are going but there is always room for improvement and then we’ll start getting them three points.”