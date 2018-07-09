Donnelly's delight after striker agrees on Shoreham switch

Sammy Donnelly spoke of his relief at finally landing his number one target of the summer.

Experienced striker Andrew Dalehouse - who Donnelly has previously worked with at former clubs Walton & Hersham and East Preston - has agreed on a move to Middle Road ahead of their first season back in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Frontman Dalehouse has a wealth of Bostik League experience and Mussels boss Donnelly is delighted to have landed his man.

The hope is Dalehouse can add the firepower needed for Shoreham to mount a challenge in the SCFL Premier Division this season.

The forward has already made his mark for new club Shoreham, finding the net and missing a penalty as Mussels started their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 friendly defeat at rivals Steyning Town on Saturday.

Manager Donnelly was pleased to see his new striker notch his first goal.

He said: “I’m really pleased Andrew has agreed to join for the new season. He’s been someone I have been chasing all summer and to have him on board is a massive bonus for everyone involved at the club.

“Andrew is a big, powerful striker who can bring players around him in to play as well.

“I worked with Andrew during my time at Walton & Hersham and East Preston so I know exactly what he will offer and bring to this team.

“It’s good that he’s got off the mark in his first game for us, hopefully it’s a sign of what is to come over the course of the season.”

Other new signings, John Rhodie from Storrington and Michael McCormick from Newhaven, made their debuts in the defeat to division-lower SCFL Division 1 outfit Steyning.

Dalehouse missed a penalty as Shoreham came out on the wrong end of a five-goal scoreline but Donnelly was not fussed about the result.

He added: “It’s all about getting minutes in to players at this stage of the season. For a lot of the team put out on Saturday, it was the first time they’d played together so it is going to take time.

“It’s about getting the players accustomed to one another and building for the season ahead.”

Shoreham have secured the services of a number of last season’s squad as well as bringing in a few new additions over the summer so far.

But Donnelly is still on the lookout for further signings to bolster his playing squad ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

“I don’t want to be working with a squad of any more than 20 players.

“There is still work to do and I’m looking to bring in a few more players before the new season starts. We’ve still got some work to do but hopefully we’ll be able to get a few more deals over the line.”

Shoreham entertain Bostik League South new boys Westfield in their first home friendly on Saturday.

More players commit as Mussels squad takes shape.