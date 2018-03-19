Donnelly praises ten-man Mussels' effort despite defeat

Sammy Donnelly took a number of positives - despite Shoreham Football Club moving a step closer to Bostik League South relegation on Saturday.

Max Oldham was at the double, while Gabriel Odunaike also struck to help promotion-chasing Corinthian Casuals to a 3-0 triumph over ten-man Mussels at Middle Road.

Basement boys Shoreham, who remain 13 points adrift at the bottom, had defender Tadley Bromage shown a straight red card on the hour.

Mussels boss Donnelly had nothing but admiration for his side’s efforts, though, and said: “We had what looked a stonewall penalty waved away in the first half and I felt the sending off was harsh. Alex (Laing) and Alvaro (Castano) both came in and did a good job up top.

"We had three or four good opportunities after the break but could not put one away. We’re probably going to need to win at least eight of our final ten to stay up but we won’t give up.”

Oldham netted six minutes before the break to give Casuals the lead.

Bromage was shown a straight red on the hour following a strong tackle.

Odunaike made it 2-0 13 minutes from time, then Oldham rounded off the scoring four minutes later.

Shoreham are hopeful their scheduled home league meeting with Thamesmead Town will go ahead tomorrow (7.45pm).

Groundstaff are working to clear overnight snow from the Middle Road surface. Donnelly said: "It's a game we really need to get on. We're facing a busy schedule to get all our games in this season as it stands.

"We're at home and it's a chance for us to get a win."

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Mbaye, Roddy, Bromage; Koduah, Leitch, Myers, Proto-Gates; Castano; Collyer, Laing. Subs: Tuck (Mbaye), Mensah (Koduah), Whitmore (Myers), Dunk, Kruszinski.