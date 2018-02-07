Donnelly looking for youth to make step up at Shoreham

Sammy Donnelly wants youth to make the step up to the first team at Shoreham Football Club.

Mussels’ winless Bostik League South run was extended to 19 matches last night as they were beaten 3-0 by Chipstead at Middle Road.

Things are looking bleak for Shoreham and they find themselves 15 points adrift of Molesey at the bottom.

Donnelly’s squad has been further depleted this past week with versatile Scott Packer moving back to Littlehampton Town, while increased work commitments mean midfielder Ryan Storrie won’t be available for a sustained period.

Shoreham’s first-ever season at Bostik League South standard has been far from a pleasant one but Donnelly has one eye on the future.

While maintaining hope they can still get out of trouble, Mussels manager Donnelly is looking to promote some of the club’s under-18 players for the remainder of the season.

He said: “Until it is mathematically impossible we will continue to believe we can get out of trouble.

“Anything can happen in football and we must keep believing.

“Losing both Scott (Packer) and Arnie (Ryan Storrie) is a big blow. The under-18 team are currently top of their league and I think now is the time to give them a chance.

“I’ve got an eye on the future, youngsters are doing well for the youth team will be rewarded with a chance now.”

Young gun Nick Collyer was rewarded with another start in the home defeat to Chipstead.

Matthew Males’ 13th-minute thunderbolt was the difference at the break as Shoreham went in trailing.

Michael Campbell struck Chipstead’s second 20 minutes from time before Allan Tait rounded off the scoring five minutes from the end.

David Koduah went off injured at the break and Donnelly felt that left them unbalanced after the restart.

He added: “A worldie goal was the difference at the break. We were forced into a change at the break, which left us a bit unbalanced in the second half.

“We kept fighting, pushing right until the end but there was nothing more we could have done. Once they got their second it was all over really.”

Shoreham face a daunting trip to seventh-placed Hythe Town in the league on Saturday.

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Roddy, Gathern, Bromage, Koduah; Whitmore, Myers, Elgar; Lyle, Mensah, Collyer. Subs: Dunk (Koduah), Andrade (Mensah), Quadri (Lyle), Beal.

Shoreham’s Bostik League South clash with Guernsey at Middle Road was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Mussels’ Middle Road surface was left in a bad way following the Velocity Trophy third-round defeat to Brentwood Town last midweek and groundstaff were unable to get Saturday’s clash on.