Donnelly calls for Mussels to show more character

Shoreham Football Club manager Sammy Donnelly wants to see more fight from his team.

Mussels returned to action after two weeks without a fixture as they went down 4-0 at high-flying Greenwich Borough in the Bostik League South on Saturday.

Gillingham loanee Jack Tucker’s goal separated the teams at the interval, before efforts from Ryan King-Elliott, Travis Gregory and substitute Chinedu McKenzie wrapped up a routine victory for Borough.

Donelly felt a few of his players’ heads dropped following the opener and it’s something he does not want to see again.

“For the first time this season, a couple of my players dropped their heads after we went behind,” Donnelly said.

“It’s not something I want to see and will not accept. You have to keep going, keep giving it everything for the full 90 minutes.

“I keep telling the team we’re not that far off, which we’re not. All we can do is keep plugging away and hope things will turn around for us.”

Tucker’s free header nine minutes before the break was the difference at the interval.

King-Elliott added a second on the hour to put Greenwich in command.

Substitute Roon Quadri was penalised for a foul in the area 14 minutes from time, with Gregory firing home the resulting spot-kick.

Greenwich substitute McKenzie struck after being introduced to wrap up a comprehensive 4-0 win for Borough.

Mussels welcome Bostik League North Brentwood Town to Middle Road for a Velocity Trophy third round clash tomorrow (7.45pm).

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Koduak, Bromage, Packer, Proto-Gates; Myers, Whitmore, Elgar, Collyer; Andrade, Lyle. Subs: Quadri (Collyer), Dunk (Lyle), Bullivant, Storrie.