Derby demolition of Southwick hands Steyning huge confidence boost for title run-in

Gerry Murphy assessed Steyning’s derby demolition against rivals Southwick and said: This gives us huge confidence.

Second-placed SCFL Division 1 outfit Town hammered neighbours Wickers 7-2 at The Shooting Field to remain a point off leaders Alfold with three games to play.

The final run-in is going to be tense for both teams as they look to hold their nerve and lift the title.

But Murphy believes the crushing win over Southwick hands them huge confidence in the race to be crowned champions.

He said: “It was a good win against Southwick with all the strikers getting on the scoresheet.

“It gives us huge confidence for our final three league games.

“We know its going to be tough to overtake Alfold, but we can only control our matches.”

Ben Bacon was at the double while recent signing Alex Fair, Ryan Timms, Ross Myers, Grant Radmore and Alfie Gritt notched in the hammering.

Steyning host third-placed Bexhill on Saturday. Murphy added: “It will be a very tough game but it’s one we’re looking forward to ahead of our cup final on Good Friday.”